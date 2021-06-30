Dr. Wendy Roberts, M.D., F.A.A.D.

ACTIVE IN HER LOCAL MEDICAL COMMUNITY,

Dr. Roberts is a Past President of the American Cancer Society, Co-Founder of DAP 100 Women and voted “Best Doctor” by her colleagues for the last 17 years by Castle & Connolly/Palm Springs Life. Although named “Rock Star Dermatologist” by Glamour Magazine, her goal is to make her patients the rock stars. Her patient reviews consistently discuss her genuine, warm, authentic approach to solving skin problems both large and small. Notably, Dr. Roberts has zero physician extenders, so she performs all skin checks, surgeries, and injectable aesthetic procedures. Her motto is ‘You See Me & You Get Me’ “I believe it’s my job to find a specific solution to every skin condition for my patients and then personally deliver.”

MEDICAL EXCELLENCE

She is always ahead of the curve with technology and is the Only Dermatologist in Southern California utilizing Enhanced Imaging Superficial Radiation Therapy, which is a non-surgical treatment for skin cancers. This technique is another option for Mohs Surgery. She offers a comprehensive Hair Growth and Rejuvenation program featuring Stem Cells, PRP, Laser and Neograft Hair Transplantation. These programs are for men and women.