Dr. Wendy E. Roberts, M.D., F.A.A.D.

Stanford University trained double board certified dermatologist and diplomat of the American Board of Dermatology, Dr. Wendy Roberts is skilled in three specialties — surgery, dermatology, and pathology — she brings a unique set of abilities to her solo private practice in Rancho Mirage. Dr. Roberts, has gained national recognition for being a Master Dermatologist, Key opinion leader, innovator and caring Clinician.

ACTIVE IN HER LOCAL MEDICAL COMMUNITY

Dr. Roberts is a Past President of the American Cancer Society, Co-Founder of DAP 100 Women and voted “Best Doctor” by her colleagues for the last 16 years by Castle & Connolly/ Palm Springs Life. Although named “Rock Star Dermatologist” by Glamour Magazine, her goal is to make her patients the rock stars.

Her patient reviews consistently discuss her genuine, warm, authentic approach to solving skin problems both large and small. Notably, Dr. Roberts has zero physician extenders, so she performs all skin checks, surgeries, and injectable aesthetic procedures. Her motto is ‘You See Me & You Get Me” “I believe it’s my job to ind a speci ic solution to every skin condition for my patients and then personally deliver.”

MEDICAL EXCELLENCE

She is always ahead of the curve with technology and is the Only Dermatologist in Southern California utilizing Enhanced Imaging Superficial Radiation Therapy, which is a non-surgical treatment for skin cancers. This technique is another option for Mohs Surgery. She offers a comprehensive Hair Growth and Rejuvenation program featuring Stem Cells, PRP, Laser and Neograft Hair Transplantation. These programs are for men and women.

Dr. Roberts developed the Roberts Skin Type Classification System©, a groundbreaking approach to identifying and communicating medical details of the skin. This innovation led to her appearance on The Today Show and a nationally televised ‘skin health’ program, entitled “America’s Ethnic Skin” addressing the special technical concerns affecting an increasingly diverse America. It is widely used by physicians around the globe to avoid unwanted dermatologic complications.

She and her caring, professional staff provide medical and cosmetic services to patients of all ages and skin types. They take equal pride in assisting people with serious conditions such as skin cancer, hair loss, scar removal and painful spider veins as well as laser and filler treatments to rejuvenate skin for a refreshed appearance. She creates Aesthetic Age Management Plans for her patients to age naturally looking years younger.

Her practice of trademarked Generational Dermatology™ grew out of her dedication to medical service for the evolving aging patient and their generational family members from childhood acne to mid-life involving cosmetic issues to elderly skin cancers.

Wendy E. Roberts, M.D., F.A.A.D.

35280 Bob Hope Drive

Suite 105

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

760-346-4262

wendyrobertsmd.com