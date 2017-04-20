Dreamcar Brings New Sound to Coachella

DH: We went to Crossroads in West Hollywood, California, one of the best restaurants in the world. So, I mean, they take you to one of the best restaurants in the world, and how are you going to say no? I’m like, ‘I don’t care what they say, I’m in.’

AY: He’s just easy. [Laughs]

DH: You have to keep taking me back. Tonight as a matter of fact. So, somehow we’re going to have to figure out how to eat that before the show, or I don’t play. [Laughs]

AY: Good luck with that!

PSL: Your album is coming out May 12. How did it come together? How was the collaboration, the writing?

AY: We sent [Davey] four songs in the beginning.

DH: Yep. I received four songs. We had spoken at the dinner simply about the band, as a concept, conceptually. But of course I had no idea what type of music they were working on. And there’s always a matter of opinion what something does or doesn’t sound like, so I was really excited to hear what the music was. And when I heard it, it was immediately inspirational. The four songs that they sent me initially made the record. The top lines in the lyrics that I wrote between those two nights for those four songs are the exact top lines you hear on the record. Luckily they enjoyed what I sent them.

It was those first four songs that really planted the seed, if you will. Or, the drops of fuel for the Dreamcar. I’m looking for a bad metaphor.