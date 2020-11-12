Ice, Ice Baby

ask a local

Merissa Pelletier

Lead Bartender, La Quinta Cliffhouse

Pelletier relocated to the valley from Sacramento in 2009, and while she’s left the hospitality industry a few times over the years, the La Quinta Cove resident says she always ends up back behind the bar.

Why are frozen drinks are making a comeback?

“People are looking for fun, new drinks. Guests order a lot of piña coladas, margaritas, and daiquiris, of course, but I’ve had more people ask me to make them something [different] that’s slushie — a frozen sangria, wine punch, or something like that. Being at a smaller capacity since COVID, I’ve had more time to think outside the box. It’s been nice to be able to slow down a little bit and try fun, new things.”