The Desert Star

Debra & Richard Hovel

Architect: Howard Lapham

—

“We love nothing more than being together, launching crazy projects, and making our dreams come true,” says Debra Hovel, one half of the highly creative power couple that lives in and manages this Class 1 Historic property completed by a local designer and developer in 1956. Howard Lapham built the Desert Star as a vacation rental, and the six poolside units adjacent to the Hovels’ home still function as such.

Before relocating full time in 2010 to Palm Springs from Minnesota, the Hovels built a successful retail and trend-research design company. These self-described soulmates are makers (Debra handcrafts shoes, and Richard is a multimedia artist), collaborators (they present together as part of the “think and drink” Mod With a Twist events during Modernism Week), and the ultimate dinner–party hosts.

“We entertain friends and ‘chosen family’ weekly, as we strive to invite as many people into our home as possible,” Debra says. “We feel it is a privilege to live in this very special place, and it makes us happy to share it.”

Guests often ask them what it’s like to “live in a fishbowl” surrounded by glass walls. “We laugh and tell them we love the whole concept of outside-inside living,” Debra says. The Hovels also appreciate the modular design of the home’s spaces. They regularly move art around, eliminate excess to reduce stress, and live by phrases that include: form follows function, less is more, and simple is good.

“There are no extra, unused rooms. No waste,” Debra notes. “The home seems human-scaled and completely appropriate. It is a good and true reflection of our lives.”