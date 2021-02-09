Good Hike in the Badlands

A mile in and you start to see the effects of heavy erosion from flash floods on soft sedimentary rocks as you pass the short columns. The badland name comes from the type of topography, a product of layers of fine sand and poorly consolidated rocks that over time are subjected to flash floods that create steep-sided gullies leaving some very interesting sand sculptures and nature art on the hills throughout the trail.

Around three miles in after moving through canyons, switchbacks, and a short but relatively steep incline, you will be rewarded with panoramic views of the valley from 600 feet above sea level. Here you can really appreciate all of the beautiful geological processes that occurred over millions of years. Beautiful banding layers of dark and light sediments can be seen throughout the hills with water formed scars along the hills. The uplift of the land helps one see how pressures from several faults including the San Andreas, combined with the pressures of the North American and Pacific tectonic plates, can impact the soft pliable sands of the Coachella Valley to help create this beautiful and distinctive landscape.