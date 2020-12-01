Eats & Treats

Cool it with the crummy Christmas cookies and basic gift baskets. Instead, serve the gourmands in your inner circle a decadent indulgence they’ll savor forever.

1. Toffee

Brandini Toffee began as a fundraising venture by two teens saving for a school trip to Italy. Now, they boast a candy empire with four locations, including in Rancho Mirage and Palm Springs. Treat someone sweet to a 1-pound box of Brandini toffee and a bag of their cashew almond toffee popcorn for Christmas. brandinitoffee.com