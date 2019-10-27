PHOTOGRAPH BY ALLY WRAY-KIRK

Built in 2019 and located in Pioneertown, Barbary House has two bedrooms and one bathroom in 800 square feet. Alwin notes that constructing a container home is no small undertaking. “This house had a lot of thought put into it efficiency-wise, and there can be some valuable lessons learned from the experience,” she adds. “Plans to include a structure around the house to utilize naturally cooling air flow is an interesting concept. That element of the house will be completed in 2020 but can be seen in conceptual drawings that the owner will have on display on the day of the tour.”

In addition, there will be a number of other resources included with the tour that the organizers hope will empower people to understand more about sustainable living. It should also arm them with information for their own projects. For example, licensed contractors will be available at a few of the houses to answer practical questions.

“We will also provide attendees with a pack to accompany their maps,” says Alwin. “This will be akin to baseball cards, but each card will have a picture of the house and the solar system spec of the house on the back side. So people can take away that info and after seeing the homes understand what their power needs might be, or how they could even bring down their consumption based on what they have seen throughout the day.” And for those visitors who want to experience off-grid living firsthand, the Joshua Tree Cabin and Think Tank House are both available to rent on Airbnb.