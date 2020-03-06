Eddie V’s Joins High-End Offerings on El Paseo

Described by many as the Mastro’s of seafood, and just like Mastro’s, Eddie V’s is a national brand. Parent company, Darden, has many others, including Olive Garden and Yard House, but Eddie V’s is its flagship high-end restaurant. The Palm Desert addition on the corner of El Paseo and Palms to Pines ticked the number up to 23 in the chain.

At 6,000 square feet, the space is on the smaller end of many Eddie V’s, but the right size for Palm Desert.

There’s an outdoor front dining patio, twinning each side of the entrance leading into their well-appointed interior, which also splits into two distinct spaces on either side of the floor-to-ceiling glass wine cellar. It holds more than 400 selections.

To the right is an impressive bar topped with art that resembles a lobster trap, the rest of it in rich wood tones accompanied by textiles in cream and blueish gray. Above, lanterns seem to float above the ample seating that accommodates daily happy hour from 4 to 7 p.m.