Editor’s Pick: Case of the Mondays?

There's a cure with a tasty dinner at King's Highway and fabulous bingo with Bella da Ball at the Ace Hotel & Swim Club in Palm Springs.

PHOTOGRAPH BY BRANDON HARMAN

If you’re relying on water cooler talk to get you through the first day of the workweek, you’re clearly due for a night of Fabulous Bingo at the Ace Hotel & Swim Club in Palm Springs. Local drag star Bella da Ball — aka Brian Wanzek — has been calling games and clanking the cowbell at the Ace for more than a decade.

Shenanigans unfold at King’s Highway, the trendy on-site diner, from 7 p.m. until just before 9 p.m., when Bella shifts the action to the cozier Amigo Room bar for two hours of laugh-your-wig-off trivia.

Pro tip: Grab a reservation timeslot that’s at least 15 minutes before start time, so you have a chance to pick up your bingo board and order dinner before the games begin. Play moves fast, and a variety of board patterns are played — get lucky with a bingo, and you just might score a free slice of Banoffee Pie. acehotel.com/palmsprings

