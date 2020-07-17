Best of the Best: Editor’s Picks 2020

Best Street Party

Cul-de-Sac Experience, Modernism Week Fall Preview

modernismweek.com

During this fan-favorite event offered during Modernism Week’s autumnal offerings, a secluded circle in Canyon View Estates transports visitors to the 1960s with era-appropriate vehicles, music, and models in period garb roaming around the iconic neighborhood designed by Dan Palmer and William Krisel. It’s like going back in time (without the need for a DeLorean). The next time warp is set for 2021.

Best Tuna Sandwich

Newporter, Aspen Mills Bakery aspenmillsps.com

Before the Newporter, our relationship with the tuna sandwich was like that of a dentist: We weren’t going out of our way to see it more than twice a year. Now, we struggle not to make daily visits to this Palm Springs bakery (with outposts in La Quinta and Rancho Mirage) to savor their chunky white albacore tuna salad served between two slices of jalapeno cheddar bread.