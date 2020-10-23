Education in the Coachella Valley

Google recently announced it is launching a certificate program to teach students the foundational skills to do in-demand jobs in as little as six months, and the model could shake up the way the education system instructs and achieves in the future.

In an interview in Inc. magazine, Kent Walker, Google’s senior vice president for global affairs, said college degrees are simply out of reach for many people, and that should not preclude them from economic security. “We need new, accessible job-training solutions — from enhanced vocational programs to online education — to help America recover and rebuild.”

Local institutions appear to be steering into this trend, as the CSU San Bernardino’s Palm Desert Campus could potentially become the online education center for the entire CSU family of campuses, “the Southern New Hampshire University of the West,” suggests CVEP’s Joe Wallace, a member of the university’s advancement board.

• READ NEXT: The Desert We Want Stories Start Here.

Wallace is bullish on higher education to raise the skill level of the local workforce, and says the Coachella Valley and surrounding areas have the critical mass to support a state university: CSU Palm Desert.

“The Coachella Valley and the commuting area in the High Desert and east to the Banning area have a population that exceeds 600,000,” he says. “Most of the land grant universities in middle America are in places like Athens, Georgia; Lexington, Kentucky; and West Lafayette, Indiana that have less than half of the population of the Coachella Valley. We can support a thriving community college called the College of the Desert if we can foster an atmosphere of continuously improving the value of human capital. It is incumbent upon the leadership of the valley to cast the ‘nothing but fun and games’ narrative aside and get on board with the continuous elevation of our people.”

Meanwhile, CSUSB’s Palm Desert Campus is rolling out new programs in hospitality management, cybersecurity, and entrepreneurship, and College of the Desert is doubling the capacity of its Indio campus (see “The Best Laid Plans,” page XX) and in the design phase for its West Valley campus in Palm Springs.

All K–12 public schools in Riverside County started the academic year with distant learning, while at press time, at least three private schools in the Coachella Valley had applied for waivers for in-school instruction.