Once Upon a Time

Our story begins with the sound of seagulls and a panorama of wild grasses gracing a seafront. A woman’s silhouette appears. Her figure strikes a viewer as mysterious because of the volume surrounding her shoulders. As light strikes her, the mass reveals itself as shiny black, pleated circles in which glittery gold bows are captured by cerise buttons and perched on each shoulder. A lace pattern lies under a gold-dotted bodice above a voluminous skirt in a print that suggests tatted lace in pastels on a field of black. A fairytale begins to unfold.

Welcome to the world of Edwin Oudshoorn, where fabric is a tool of expression — and a particularly theatrical one.

“In The Netherlands, they call me ‘The Designer of Storytelling,’” he says, referring to his homeland. “I love to tell a story with design. You have an image from afar and then, when you look closer, it is detailed and layered.”