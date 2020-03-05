Couture Spectacular

King of romance Edwin Oudshoorn crafted his first gown before he reached high school — he handmade it for his mother on her birthday — and his flair for dressing the female form has flourished since.
“I have really always known what I was going to do,” the Dutchman says. “I was fascinated by the bridal magazines and the images of international fashion models that I saw as a child. I got my first sewing machine when I was 8 years old and made dresses for my dolls and things for myself. I have never had any other idea of what I should do — I am a designer.”
Oudshoorn is an artist to the core, and his statuesque, fairy-tale-like couture and bridal wear has been featured on screen and in museums and theaters around the globe.
For the finale night of Fashion Week El Paseo, he drops the runway to floor level, bringing attendees closer to the diaphanous action, to present his latest collection, Botanix.
“It is inspired by dramatic florals: the contrast within each bloom and the splashes of color,” he says. “We wanted to make something that made us happy and brought joy to people. Let’s face it, there is enough drama and unhappiness in the world right now. We wanted to bring something that didn’t take itself too seriously and brought some light, fun, and color into people’s lives.”
Tickets for this intimate show are limited, with all attendees seated in the first two rows.
MARCH 28
6:30 p.m.
Cocktail Reception
8 p.m. Fashion Show
$125 Reserved Seating
Live Entertainment: Kevin Henry Band
MARCH 29
11 a.m.–2 p.m. Trunk Show
Located in the Designers & Models Tent at Fashion Week El Paseo
Free General Admission (reservation required; to RSVP, call 760-325-2333)
