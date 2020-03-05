Couture Spectacular

Oudshoorn is an artist to the core, and his statuesque, fairy-tale-like couture and bridal wear has been featured on screen and in museums and theaters around the globe.

For the finale night of Fashion Week El Paseo, he drops the runway to floor level, bringing attendees closer to the diaphanous action, to present his latest collection, Botanix.

“It is inspired by dramatic florals: the contrast within each bloom and the splashes of color,” he says. “We wanted to make something that made us happy and brought joy to people. Let’s face it, there is enough drama and unhappiness in the world right now. We wanted to bring something that didn’t take itself too seriously and brought some light, fun, and color into people’s lives.”

Tickets for this intimate show are limited, with all attendees seated in the first two rows.