Fine-Tuned

Food, wine, community and music in a beautiful outdoor setting all converge at the 22nd Annual Concert Series at the Gardens on El Paseo in Palm Desert. Presented by Agua Caliente Resort, Casino and Spa, the popular music series has helped raise more than $1 million for those in need since it kicked off more than two decades ago.

Some of the organizations benefitting from this year’s outing include Guide Dog for the Desert, Bighorn Cares, the American Cancer Society, Friends of the Desert Mountains and Coachella Valley Volunteers in Medicine, to note a handful. The one-hour concerts unfold at 6 p.m. every Saturday on the center lawn in front of Saks Fifth Avenue. Arrive early. Come with your appetite — food and wine service begin at 5:15 p.m.

That’s great incentive to attend the events but the music lineup has traditionally been dynamic. The upcoming lineup features crooners singing everything from fan favorites (Mariso Corvo, Feb. 22) to classic rock (John Stanley, March 14). Coachella R&B singer/ songwriter Eevan Tré, who in 2015 became the first Coachella performer to take the stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, performs Feb. 15, for an event benefitting Friends of the Desert Mountains.

Tré shares more with Palm Springs Life.