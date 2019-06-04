On the Home Front

For Your Coffee Table

This summer, pair your iced coffee with a new coffee table book. Ehrlich Yanai Outside-In: New California Modernism (The Monacelli Press, 2019) studies a Palm Springs home that blurs the boundaries between the built and the natural environment. It’s one of

15 private residential projects through which EYRC principals Steven Ehrlich and Takashi Yanai highlight their backgrounds in North African and Japanese architectural traditions, with site choice as the starting point. Modern homes by Marmol Radziner in La Quinta and the Mandeville Canyon area of Los Angeles engage the land while embodying both homeowner and the renowned architecture firm in Site: Marmol Radziner in the Landscape (Princeton Architectural Press, 2019).