Buoyed by the Light

Though cancer remains a life-threatening diagnosis since first recorded more than 5,000 years ago, Kamal Patel, M.D., shines a positive light on treatments for the disease.

“We have had significant and dramatic advances in oncology,” says the medical director of Eisenhower Bighorn Radiation Oncology Center. “The analogy I offer is how cell phones were in the ’80s and ’90s and their revolution in terms of capability and ease of use. That’s where we are at in cancer care, especially in radiation oncology. We focus on cure but are equally concerned with a patient’s quality of life. I am fortunate to be part of a multidisciplinary team of healthcare workers ensuring the best outcomes. Our radiation oncologists are part of the team, but we have administrative support, surgeons, medical oncologists, and support staff who are all key components.”

Patel identifies two goals that Eisenhower oncologists have for patients: (1) to be aggressive with the “localized core” of their cancers and (2) to maximize their long-term quality of life.

“One in eight women will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer within their lifetime,” he notes. “The good news is that radiation-treatment time is shorter. It used to last six to seven weeks. Nowadays, many early-stage breast cancer patients, who comprise most of the cases we see, can be done in three and a half to four weeks.”