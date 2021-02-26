Beating the Odds

When Thomas Hanes met Andrew Frutkin, M.D., he told the Eisenhower Desert Cardiology Center interventional cardiologist, “You will find that I am a challenge and will be very interesting.”

Hanes might have sounded bold in making such a claim to a Stanford School of Medicine grad working at a highly awarded medical institution, but he was justified. He was an avid bicyclist who had lived through four open-heart surgeries, including one complicated by kidney failure that required hemodialysis; aorto-bifemoral bypass surgery; a coronary stent-implant procedure; and two cases of pneumonia. Since meeting Frutkin in 2016, he has undergone two minimally invasive procedures for heart conditions.

Hanes underwent his first open-heart surgery at the age of 39 in 1980 and second through fourth in 1987, 1993, and 1998.

“My maternal grandfather passed at about age 50 from a heart attack. My mother had a heart condition and died of a heart attack when she was 80,” the Indio resident says in attributing his own weak heart to heredity.

His first three cardiac operations took place in San Jose. After moving to the desert and seeking treatment for continued malfunctioning of his heart, he was referred to a cardiac group in Los Angeles that, he says, specialized in complex cases such as his. “Each surgery was more difficult as far as recovery is concerned,” he says. “On the third one, my kidneys stopped working, so I was on dialysis for 10 days.”

On the fourth occasion, doctors performed a “beating-heart” surgery instead of putting him on a heart-lung machine.