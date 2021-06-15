Eyes on the Horizon

In December, Eisenhower began offering fertility preservation for patients of reproductive age undergoing radiation and chemotherapy, which can damage the uterus and ovaries; UCSD has offered oncofertility for many years. Other new services aided by the affiliation between the two institutions are care for relatively uncommon orthopedic cancer and pancreatic cancer screening clinics.

Constantin Dasanu, M.D., an oncologist and director of research at Eisenhower Lucy Curci Cancer Center, enthuses over what lies on the horizon in cancer care. “Talk about lung cancer, for instance. What used to be six months to a year [of longevity for patients] is now five, six, or more years because of advancements in things like immunotherapy. We are curing rare diseases and helping people live longer.”

Much of this progression derives from clinical trials, which Coachella Valley residents are increasingly joining through the Eisenhower-UCSD relationship. Dasanu states that when he came to the desert in 2014, Eisenhower participated in “a couple of clinical trials” run by pharmaceutical companies and, after January of 2018, “Every doctor picked up two to five studies in which they would be interested in enrolling patients.”

The array of clinical trials now available to Eisenhower patients include ones initiated by UCSD physicians, trials run by pharmaceutical companies that may only be available through the nation’s largest and most highly specialized cancer centers, and those supported/funded by the National Cancer Institute.

“UCSD has some of the best molecular biology specialists in the country,” Dasanu says. “They discuss our cases and help us improve the lives of patients and keep them alive using molecular pathways. They offer services not offered here, including CAR-T [chimeric antigen receptor T-cell] therapy, which is a new way to fight cancer by collecting a patient’s cancer cells and changing them in the lab.”

Cancer treatment, Dasanu proclaims, is advancing “not month by month or week by week, but day by day.”

NCI Support

The National Cancer Institute funds 71 Designated Cancer Centers in 36 states, most of those centers being tied to university medical centers. NCI states that it “supports the research infrastructure for cancer centers to advance scientific goals and foster cancer programs that draw together investigators from different disciplines. The rapid pace of discovery and the improved cancer treatments that NCI-Designated Cancer Centers have helped pioneer over the decades have increased the number of cancer survivors in the United States and improved the quality of patients’ lives immeasurably.”

• READ NEXT: How Eisenhower Schnitzer/Novack Breast Centers Are Technology Leaders.