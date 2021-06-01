Harboring Hope

In naming the pandemic that has prevailed over our lives in the 2020s, the World Health Organization ensured that generations henceforth shall know the year of COVID-19’s genesis. AIDS emerged more slowly, but dates back a century. In contrast, a circa 3000 B.C. papyrus describes the first cancer tumor — removed by cauterization with a tool called “the fire drill,” but with the conclusion that “there is no treatment.”

Even 5,000-plus years since its first written mention, cancer globally accounts for 9.6 million deaths a year — one in six deaths — according to WHO statistics. Perhaps one reason the word “cancer” lingers in our midst is that it covers a deep ocean of meaning for a mere six letters.

“People tend to think of cancer as one disease, and in fact it encompasses hundreds of diseases. Breast cancer is nothing like lung cancer, for example,” says Eisenhower Health radiation oncologist Monica Khanna, M.D. “On top of that, today’s goal is to come up with personalized treatment plans. Surgeons, medical oncologists, and radiation oncologists work together to determine the best therapies for individual patients. Some cases require radiation alone; some may only require surgery; and others surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy.”