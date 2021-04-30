The Vast Reach

Holly Ballard found the answer to her healthcare needs at the Center for Family Medicine in the Argyros building shortly after relocating to La Quinta from San Jacinto. “A lot of the moms I met when I moved here recommended Eisenhower,” says the 35-year-old with a husband and 4-year-old son. She especially was pleased to find Jenna Grindle, M.D., a family-medicine doctor, prenatal-care specialist, and pediatrician rolled into one. “When I got pregnant, Dr. Grindle told me that Eisenhower was opening a birthing center in 2021. She was hopeful I would be delivering there.” As the center approached a spring opening, the opportunity appeared likely for Ballard’s early-May due date.

The Argyros expansion fueled a phase of amplification in community presence. “We set our sights on Palm Springs, because we had a lot of folks that wanted to access Eisenhower’s services who said, ‘If we had clinics closer to home, we would go there,’” Massiello notes. From 2011 through 2014, Eisenhower opened four health centers in the Coachella Valley’s westernmost city. Today, the network also includes health centers in Cathedral City, La Quinta, Rancho Mirage, Palm Desert, and North Palm Springs, as well as in the High Desert community of Yucca Valley.

“The strategy was to magnify primary care, but we also started adding specialty services [to those locations],” Massiello says. While hospital-campus buildings provide space for many dedicated disciplines, satellite centers raise the level of convenience to specialized medicine.

Massiello notes a distinction between the clinics of independent medical groups and those owned by Eisenhower.

“We have fully integrated medical records,” he says. “Anything a patient does at any point in the health system is contained in one source. Everyone that works in an Eisenhower urgent care, health center, or specialty clinic is in that network.

“We always look at where needs in the community lie,” he continues. “For now, our expansion with clinics is on our main campus; but in the next number of years, we probably will open another health center in the east end of the valley.”