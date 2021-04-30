The Force Field

“There’s always something in those realms that requires funding,” Williamson says. “One thing that makes Eisenhower different from a lot of hospitals is that, because it is not part of a hospital group or owned by an out-of-state conglomerate or chain, all the money local residents give stays here to benefit this community. Being independent means our leadership is able to take a hard look at the surrounding community and ask, ‘What is lacking?’

“We have about 1,500 households that are happy to put their contributions toward whatever is our biggest need,” she continues. “Most of them are grateful patients who wish to say thank you and pay it forward. Some people make annual six-figure gifts, but we also have a tremendous number of people who give at the $1,000 level. And we have people that give $10. We have donors who lack the ability to write a check in the amount they want to give once a year, but can spread it out and make monthly gifts.” Eisenhower Health recognizes all such contributors in an annual publication. Those donating $1,000 or more in any fiscal year can find their names on a donor wall installed this spring in a corridor off the lobby of the hospital’s Dennis and Phyllis Washington Building.

“It is important to recognize everyone who contributes in a spirit of community,” Williamson says. “My $100 may not do much in the grand scheme of things, but if you multiply that by 1,500 households, that’s when we can make something big happen. That’s how some projects come to fruition that may not otherwise.”