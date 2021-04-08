Tipping the Scale

Eisenhower Desert Orthopedic Center chairman Stephen O’Connell, M.D., explains why community support is critical for a nonprofit medical entity in a region where many residents are 65 and older in age.

“There are a lot of Medicare patients [in the Coachella Valley] and the government is a rather low payer, so how do you make up the difference [between expenses and income] and offer the best surgical techniques and specialties without some outside source of income?” he poses. Under such circumstances, he says, “It’s hard to have an operational budget that’s solvent. Fortunately, philanthropists in the Coachella Valley are amazing. Those people have allowed us to construct buildings, buy equipment, and recruit the best doctors. The best doctors can practice anywhere they want. You have to have a good model. You have to have excellent facilities and enough patients to attract surgeons.

“By bringing great doctors together that share a vision of taking care of the community and staying at the top of their game, we make a great commitment in our practice to be the best, deliver first-rate care, and maintain a curiosity to learn new techniques,” O’Connell adds. Of the 17 doctors in his orthopedic group, 11 have been on staff at least 11 years (he has been there 33 years). “Keeping all those people together over a long period of time is a valuable asset to the community and the hospital. That mirrors the development of Eisenhower with its residency program in developing and nurturing and growing a great healthcare experience. People in the community know they can get the best care right here at home. And we want to give back to the philanthropists so they know they made a great investment in the health and welfare of our community.”