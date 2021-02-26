Raising Expectations

Consumers line up for the latest versions of computers, smart phones, and other devices that deliver information and entertainment. Business leaders know they need to keep up with technology to remain competitive. For a medical institution impacting — indeed, saving — the lives of countless people, investing in state-of-the-art equipment and techniques surpasses desire and advantage. It reaches the realm of responsibility.

Eisenhower Health plans a $50 million expansion of its cardiology capacity and flexibility to meet the growing number of candidates with conditions that can be treated through minimally invasive procedures, combined with the acquisition of the latest technologies.

As designed, the 25,000-square-foot pavilion encompasses seven rooms, including hybrid suites capable of becoming operating rooms. Additionally, the project involves equipment upgrades and repurposing two labs to handle EKG and other screening tests. It has been 26 years since Eisenhower opened those labs, which were designed for angiograms and now are used for a range of catheter-based procedures.

“We have outgrown that space,” says Khoi Le, M.D. “There is a different set of cardiac solutions. We need a different kind of cath lab that can function as a hybrid with more space to address problems not just related to arteries.”