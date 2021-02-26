Chamber Orchestration

Anatomically speaking, the heart and its icon bear little resemblance to each other. A pioneering, second-century Greek physician known as Galen of Pergamon described the organ’s shape as akin to a pinecone. But as we all know, the Middle Ages changed much of what came before, and the iconic history gets convoluted.

The bulbous muscle mass in our chest is equally complicated. Its four chambers function in concert with each other: The right atrium receives oxygen-poor blood from the veins and pumps it into the right ventricle. The right ventricle pumps it to the lungs to load it with oxygen. The left atrium takes in the oxygenated blood and pumps it to the left ventricle. The left ventricle pumps the blood to the rest of the body. The smooth flow of blood involves arteries, valves, and nerve tissue. It’s easy to see that a lot can go wrong if something impairs any part of the symbiotic system.

Fortunately, the cardiology toolbox has grown to make repair work easier on both physicians and their patients. Following are examples of minimally invasive procedures offered by Eisenhower Health to restore heart functions that go awry.