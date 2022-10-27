Concrete Legends

Basketball has Magic Johnson. Baseball has Jackie Robinson. Golf has Arnold Palmer. In every sport, there are pioneers and those who follow. These legends carve their names into the history books by developing new moves, obliterating existing records, and generally making unexpected choices that further the possibilities of their sports. They can emerge in any era, but there is a certain nostalgia surrounding those who came up during the so-called “early years” — in particular, in the 1970s and ’80s, decades known for daring and a sense of bygone glamour that simply can’t exist in the age of 24/7 livestreams.

“I wanted to make sure that the history of skateboarding didn’t get looked over,” says two-time world champion skateboarder Eddie “El Gato” Elguera, a Palm Desert resident and the founder of El Gato Classic. “I wanted to do something to honor the past yet champion the future. That’s kind of the tagline of the event, to bring honor to those guys, because when you’re a pioneer, you don’t get the recognition and acknowledgement [that athletes see today]. Social media wasn’t a thing back then. Somebody would invent a trick, and it would take three months before people around the world would see it in a skateboard magazine.” And that’s assuming a quick-fingered photographer was there with an arsenal of film.

El Gato Classic launched in January 2015 and was held at the Palm Springs Skate Park four times through 2018. Over the years, an impressive slate of skate icons — names like Steve Caballero, Christian Hosoi, Dave Hackett, Tony Hawk, and Scott Foss — have convened for demos, competition, and a legends talk, where they shoot the shit onstage about the good ol’ days.

After a three-year hiatus, the event returns Nov. 11–12, 2022, at the newly opened X Park in La Quinta. The change in location is significant not only because the 40,000-square-foot outdoor facility can accommodate increased attendance, and the pump track paves the way for an exciting slalom-style race pairing legends with amateurs, but because it’s a sort of unveiling for the pros. Elguera, along with fellow pioneering skateboarder Lance Mountain, helped to design the park’s Desert Combi bowl, a tamed replica of the mythical Combi pool at Pipeline Skatepark in Upland, which was torn down in 1988. Many of these legends skated there. In effect, Elguera’s involvement at X Park revived El Gato Classic and gave the former champ an excuse to once again gather the troops. “It’s like a family reunion or a high school reunion,” he says. “It brings back the nostalgia.” It also happens to be Elguera’s 60th birthday weekend.