A Taste of the Outdoors

While you can’t see what’s happening from street level, venture inside the Saguaro Palm Springs to its interior courtyard surrounding the pool and you’ll notice a new outdoor dining space. El Jefe has taken advantage of the hotel’s spacious grounds to create a covered, open-air dining area that won’t go away when the pandemic fades into history.

“I love eating outdoors,” says James Baugh, food and beverage director at the Saguaro. “We appreciate our local fan base. It’s nice to see the same faces come back, so we now have this nice patio area for them to enjoy and hang out.”

With it comes an expanded happy hour from 2-6 p.m., new items on the menu, and the return of its Mezcal Dinner Series on March 17 featuring Bozal Mezcal and a three-course dinner pairing from chef Gregorio Calderin. The new space is in addition to one set up in the parking lot of the Saguaro just outside the doors of El Jefe.