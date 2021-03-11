A Taste of the Outdoors

El Jefe has expanded its happy hour, added new menu items, and brought back its Mezal Dinner Series after expanding its outdoor dining capabilities.
PHOTOGRAPHS COURTESY SAGUARO PALM SPRINGS
While you can’t see what’s happening from street level, venture inside the Saguaro Palm Springs to its interior courtyard surrounding the pool and you’ll notice a new outdoor dining space. El Jefe has taken advantage of the hotel’s spacious grounds to create a covered, open-air dining area that won’t go away when the pandemic fades into history.
“I love eating outdoors,” says James Baugh, food and beverage director at the Saguaro. “We appreciate our local fan base. It’s nice to see the same faces come back, so we now have this nice patio area for them to enjoy and hang out.”
With it comes an expanded happy hour from 2-6 p.m., new items on the menu, and the return of its Mezcal Dinner Series on March 17 featuring Bozal Mezcal and a three-course dinner pairing from chef Gregorio Calderin. The new space is in addition to one set up in the parking lot of the Saguaro just outside the doors of El Jefe.
“Outdoor dining is very Palm Springs,” says James Baugh. “The night sky is the perfect setting. You can’t beat it.”
“The Saguaro has always been known as a fun spot, so we’ve been able to expand on that theme with a covered experience outdoors,” Baugh says.
The happy hour offers traditional drinks like margaritas and old fashioned to a spicy Mexican mule and cucumber fizz — each for $6. For eats, there a mini nachos, sopas, and flautas, chicharrones + chamoy, and chips and salsa. “We’re going to expand it to find our sweet spot on what people gravitate toward,” Baugh says.
The extended happy hour will lead into the traditional Taco Tuesdays and Thursdays, which are served 6-9 p.m. featuring Baja fish, pork carnitas, polo verde, carne aside, and sweet potato tacos.
The Mezcal series includes Bozal Cuishe, Bozal Espadin, and a limited release of Bozal Tobala. The $40 price tag per person gets you a welcome cocktail and hors d’oeuvre, while the appetizer, main course, and dessert are each paired with a different mezcal. Chef Calderin will speak to his menu choices and a spokesperson from Bozal Mezcal will also talk about the pairing. To book a spot, visit resy.com.