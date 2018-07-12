1986 marked the year when Palm Desert became the first city in Riverside County to adopt a public art ordinance. The ordinance required developers to include art in their development plans or pay a fee into the Art in Public Places (AIPP) fund.

This, in part, led to the creation of the biennial El Paseo Exhibition, a showcase of sculptures along the median on El Paseo between Highway 74 and Portola Avenue. The exhibition is a tangible manifestation of Palm Desert’s dual art mission: to draw more crowds and more retailers, and to foster the creative spirit. The scope is truly global, as the exhibition calls on all the artists of the world.

Eighteen works are on view, placed strategically along the El Paseo corridor in order to achieve maximum effect. Each piece is temporarily installed on permanent pads solely dedicated to the deployment of art. While El Paseo possesses a unique charm, the sculptures add a sense of whimsy.