Cruisin’ Palm Desert

Did you had any challenges to overcome while organizing the first El Paseo Cruise Night?

I had a lot of meetings to go through. And it was just going through the process because nobody had ever done anything like this before. There was a lady at the city. Her name was Ruth Ann Moore. It took me some phone calls until I found her and was able to introduce myself and told her about my plans to bring people and vintage cars to El Paseo. She really liked the idea and suggested we should meet in person. Moore arranged a meeting with Stephanie Green, who admitted she loves cars, and said she thought it would be great for the city of Palm Desert. I had to go to the El Paseo Merchants Board, which is now called the El Paseo Parking and Business District, and make a presentation in September 2011. And they all loved the idea. The board approached us to start El Paseo Cruise Night at The Gardens on El Paseo. They gave us the upper parking lot to stage the event and start cruising from there. We've been there ever since.

What have been the keys to it lasting 10 years?

I think that car shows are great. And they're usually for a good cause, part of your entry fee goes to some kind of charity. But when you go to a car show, you pretty much park your car and you sit there. Once the trophies are handed out or the awards, then the show's over and everybody leaves and you go on your merry way. I didn't want this to happen with my event. I didn't want a car club. I didn't want it to be a car show. I wanted an event that people could come to, without paying. I thought it would be fun if they could hang out watching all the cars. Then we would drive the cars up and down El Paseo and show off all the cars. The car owners love for people to come out and watch them cruise. It's also a major benefit for the merchants as well because we're bringing people to help a sale that probably wouldn't come.