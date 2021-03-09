Hashtag It

With outdoor dining beginning to gain traction again, foodie enthusiasts have an opportunity to contribute to the comeback story for restaurants on El Paseo in Palm Desert.

Challenged by Covid-19 pandemic regulations, the dining scene has absorbed a significant hit to its bottom line. The appetizing answer comes in a new initiative to encourage community engagement using the hashtag, #StepUpToTheTablePalmDesert.

Supported by the city of Palm Desert, #StepUpToTheTablePalmDesert is part of a bigger endeavor, “Unite Palm Desert”, which is a campaign to promote all Palm Desert restaurants. The El Paseo Shopping District has jumped on board to encourage diners to check out the more than 20 restaurants on El Paseo.

Diners can contribute in three easy steps whether taking a seat at their favorite Palm Desert restaurant al fresco or stopping by to pick up an order to take home.

1). Purchase gift cards for yourself or as gifts for others. Gift cards provide immediate cash flow to that restaurant and future business., and act as a delicious reminder that you or your recipient has something to look forward to.

2). Take a photo or video of your dining or gift card experience and share on your social media channels, such as Facebook, and use the hashtag, #StepUpToTheTablePalmDesert.

3). Encourage friends and family to do the same. Tag them on your posts, and ask them to Step Up to the Table as well.

Featuring a mix of health-conscious dining choices to gourmet cuisine with all the trimmings, the restaurants on El Paseo have created a dining destination with stellar front-row views of the Santa Rosa Mountains from just about any seat outdoors.

Visit elpaseocatalogue.com.