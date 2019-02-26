Don’t call El Paseo the “Rodeo Drive of the desert.” The luxury shopping destination in Palm Desert is less Beverly Hills copycat and more a reflection of the Greater Palm Springs lifestyle. The boutiques presenting collections at the annual El Paseo Experience show remind us exactly what it means to live — and dress for — a life under the sun. From Eileen Fisher’s eco-minded elegance to Vince’s sophisticated

menswear, the clothes encapsulate the desert’s refined simplicity and healthy work-play balance.

Trish McFarlane of BB.one emphasizes that simple can be sultry with “flowing fabrics that are lightweight and easy to pack but still spectacular.” For an element of playfulness, Raju Mehta of El Paseo Jewelers advises layering on big, bright, and bold statement accessories to show off your personal style.