Don’t call El Paseo the “Rodeo Drive of the desert.” The luxury shopping destination in Palm Desert is less Beverly Hills copycat and more a reflection of the Greater Palm Springs lifestyle. The boutiques presenting collections at the annual El Paseo Experience show remind us exactly what it means to live — and dress for — a life under the sun. From Eileen Fisher’s eco-minded elegance to Vince’s sophisticated
menswear, the clothes encapsulate the desert’s refined simplicity and healthy work-play balance.
Trish McFarlane of BB.one emphasizes that simple can be sultry with “flowing fabrics that are lightweight and easy to pack but still spectacular.” For an element of playfulness, Raju Mehta of El Paseo Jewelers advises layering on big, bright, and bold statement accessories to show off your personal style.
FASHION FORECAST
Trends to seek out this spring,
according to the people who help set them.
“People should look out
for our colored stone
jewelry, like rubies,
emeralds, and sapphires. I see a lot of big earrings and
neckpieces coming. People are layering them up.”
— Raju Mehta, El Paseo Jewelers
“A lot of corals. Pantone made it the fashion
color for 2019.”
— Trish McFarlane, BB.one
In alignment with these resort looks are sporty styles from Porsche Design (the luxury car manufacturer’s fashion line, established in 1972, is driven by function and form, much like its cars), which shares the runway with BB.one, Eileen Fisher, El Paseo Jewelers, Grayse, Johnny Was, Mares Menswear, Tommy Bahama, Vince, UNOde50, and Summer Colony Living.
MONDAY, MARCH 18
Porsche and the
El Paseo Experience
Benefiting GirlFriend Factor.
6:30 p.m.: Cocktail reception
8 p.m.: Fashion show
$90 Reserved
$75 General
$35 Student
For ticket information, visit fashionweekelpaseo.com.
TUESDAY, MARCH 19
Porsche Design
Trunk Show
Located in the Reception Tent
at Fashion Week El Paseo.
10 a.m. to Noon:
Browse the Porsche Design collection,
available for purchase.
Free