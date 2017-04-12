The El Paseo Jewelers Fashion Week El Paseo Divas wrapped up the 2017 season in high style at Vicky’s of Santa Fe in Indian Wells.

The women were greeted by shiny Rolls Royce automobiles courtesy of indiGO Auto Group, Rolls Royce Rancho Mirage. Once inside, they mixed and mingled, swapped stories about which designer was their favorite at a wine reception followed by a three-course dinner courtesy of owner Marc Laliberte, and restaurant general manager Marc Lodovico.

The buzz all night was what will next year be like at Fashion Week El Paseo and who was going to be in the front row again. They departed with large swag bags courtesy of Fashion Week El Paseo sponsors.

The Divas are patron sponsors of Fashion Week El Paseo who receive front row seats to all runway events as part of their sponsorship, as well as exclusive guests at Diva pre-and post Fashion Week gatherings.

Photography by Loretta Vlach