palm springs life top doctors

El Paseo Jewelers Hosts Top Doctors 2022

Raju and Jaishri Mehta opened their dazzling store on E Paseo to host and celebrate Palm Springs Life’s Top Doctors of 2022.

Susan Stein Current Digital, Social Scene

palm springs life top doctors
PHOTOGRAPHY BY LORETTA VLACH

For the 13th consecutive year, Raju and Jaishri Mehta opened their dazzling store, El Paseo Jewelers, to host and celebrate Palm Springs Life’s Top Doctors of 2022 in Palm Desert.

The Mehtas provided an array of hors d’oeuvres while the selected physicians mingled and perused the brilliant collection of  custom designed diamonds and gemstone jewelry at El Paseo Jewelers.

Raju Mehta welcomed the doctors and thanked them  for their excellent care throughout the last few years. Cole Kephart of Garrison Brothers Distillery introduced the guests to Garrison Brothers Texas Straight Bourbon and also commented on his appreciation of the physicians’ dedication to their patients.

You May Like These Related Posts: