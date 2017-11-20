Since 2006, El Paseo Jewelers has been a strong supporter of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. That commitment went further in 2008 with the creation of the annual Rick Espinoza Distinguished Service Award named on behalf of Sgt. Espinosa, who was wounded and recovered from a shooting incident while on duty.

This year’s recipient, Deputy Alicia Lopez, was recently recognized at a dinner held at Morton’s the Steakhouse in Palm Desert. Lopez began her law enforcement career with the Riverside Sheriff’s Department in 2001. During her assignment in Palm Desert, Lopez met and became friends with Angelina Castleberry, who had given birth to a son with kidney complications that required a transplant.

Lopez was a match for the child and agreed to donate her kidney to Matthew Castleberry, who was in attendance at the awards dinner. Matthew has a brighter future ahead of him thanks to Lopez’s gift, an act of caring that will forever connect the two.

