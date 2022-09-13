There’s also a generous vegan menu featuring grilled cauliflower tacos and a tofu burrito bowl that will even make the carnivores in your group drool, plus extras like aguachile, street corn, a Tijuana Caesar salad, burritos, tortas, and homemade flan.

The cocktails are a cut above, with a wide variety of craft margaritas. The vibe is high with neon lights, local art, a solid music selection, and prime people-watching on the hottest corner in the Coachella Valley. Founders Mario and Alex Gonzales are following in the footsteps of their family members in Mexico, who operate taco stands in Mexico City, the first of which opened in 1970.