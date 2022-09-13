El Patrón serves up authentic food and offers a prime people-watching spot in downtown Palm Springs.
PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY EL PATRÓN
El Patrón
101 S. Palm Canyon Drive
Palm Springs
888-340-8226
elpatronps.com
A boutique Baja-inspired eatery with its own Chicano-hipster flair, this family-owned taqueria prepares elevated (and scratch-made!) interpretations of Mexican street food. We’re talking homemade corn tortillas, classic carne asada tacos with cilantro and diced onion, and all the staples you’d expect to see at a taco shop.
There’s also a generous vegan menu featuring grilled cauliflower tacos and a tofu burrito bowl that will even make the carnivores in your group drool, plus extras like aguachile, street corn, a Tijuana Caesar salad, burritos, tortas, and homemade flan.
The cocktails are a cut above, with a wide variety of craft margaritas. The vibe is high with neon lights, local art, a solid music selection, and prime people-watching on the hottest corner in the Coachella Valley. Founders Mario and Alex Gonzales are following in the footsteps of their family members in Mexico, who operate taco stands in Mexico City, the first of which opened in 1970.