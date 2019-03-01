Elaine Mathews would have felt perfectly at home in early-1900s Palm Springs. Like the impressionist painters of the time, she’d take her easel into the raw desert, find a compelling vantage point, and begin composing until the sun reached a spot where it could give her scene that fleeting hallelujah moment. She would exhibit her landscape paintings at Nellie Coffman’s Desert Inn Gallery alongside others by James Swinnerton, Gordon Coutts, and Agnes Pelton. Perhaps they would discuss the distinctive ways they depict the jumping cholla, puffy smoke trees, skirted palm trees, and dramatic San Jacinto and Santa Rosa mountains. She would even teach a few painting classes.

None of this would be a stretch, because this way of life resembles Mathews’ own in the 15 years since she and her husband, Steve, moved to the desert from Buena Park, where she taught art and science at Savanna High School and belonged to the Laguna Plein Air Painters Association.

“Coming here made a tremendous impact on my output,” she says. “Look outside. We live in paradise. I had always wanted to live in a pretty place, to be able to look out and see something beautiful to paint. That’s what the early California painters did. Early morning and evening in the desert, I was inspired. You can see all the way; there’s not a house in the way. That’s why I like Araby Wash. It looks like a Sam Hyde Harris painting. It’s still the same; the canyons never change. Even the abstractionist artists are inspired by the scenes here.”

Mathews’ canvases hang on and lean against almost every wall of her Rancho Mirage house. Some even sit, drying, on the furniture: large- and small-scale works showing her reverence for not only familiar desert locations — Box Canyon, Whitewater Preserve, Joshua Tree National Park — but also her other favorite painting spots, including Big Sur and Sedona. In the living room, a painting of the Yuba River is the odd scene among others depicting the Coachella Preserve, La Quinta Cove, and Snow Creek. The river proved an exhilarating subject for Mathews. Pointing out the brushstrokes that capture the action of the water, she says, “I wanted it to look like it makes a lot of noise, because it does, that rushing sound.”

But it’s the painting on the floor in the foyer that will become familiar this month in the desert. The vertical canvas with its tall palm trees — clearly painted in the Indian Canyons — was selected as the official poster art for the 36th annual La Quinta Arts Festival (March 7–10), a juried event that for the past several years has garnered top national rankings for attendance and sales.

“It’s springtime,” she says, describing the painting. “It shows the Washingtonia filifera and the brittle brush. I painted a small one and then painted a big one from the smaller one. La Quinta Arts Foundation [producer of the festival] has an online gallery, and I posted it on there. They saw it and asked to use it as the poster for the festival this year.”