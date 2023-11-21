Elegant Dinner Options in Palm Springs Include Spencer’s Restaurant

Set at the historic Palm Springs Tennis Club, an exclusive gathering place since its inception in the 1930s for such celebrities as Katherine Hepburn and Bob Hope, Spencer’s Restaurant is synonymous with the desert’s classic style. Elegance and comfortable informality intertwine to accommodate any dining occasion, from a power lunch or private party to a romantic evening for two or Sunday brunch.

Named after owner Harold Matzner’s award-winning 110-pound Siberian husky, the restaurant welcomes well-behaved pups on its three patios. Outdoor seating is temperature-controlled, and the terrace is shaded by trees — a scenic atmosphere rivaled only by the sumptuous cuisine. The colossal shrimp cocktail, pan-fried Chilean sea bass, Australian rock lobster tail, center-cut veal chop, and Black Angus ﬁlet mignon are house favorites, but save room for dessert: The banana split is sinfully good, and the 24 Carrot cake is a must. The extensive wine list, which garnered the Best of Award of Excellence from Wine Spectator, and craft cocktails from the indoor-outdoor bar complement any meal.