Seamlessly merging the warmth of the desert with the tranquility of a Japanese garden, this airy La Quinta residence exemplifies modern architecture that respects and incorporates elements of nature. The serene retreat, with its interior garden courtyards, nestles amid enormous, custom-placed boulders and lush pepper berry trees, cutting a sleek profile against the jagged backdrop of the San Jacinto Mountains yet effortlessly blending with land and vista.

Completed in 2015, the 6,500-square-foot single-story home at The Madison Club is the creation of Los Angeles–based Marmol Radziner, a design-build practice renowned for its important work on Richard Neutra’s Kaufmann House, the Ship of the Desert (designed by Earle Webster and Adrian Wilson), and the Palm Springs Art Museum Architecture and Design Center, (designed by E. Stewart Williams).

“The La Quinta residence is a continuation of Marmol Radziner’s exploration of the relationship between architecture and nature — how to blend living spaces into their natural surroundings,” says Ron Radziner, the firm’s design principal. He cites the home’s mountain and golf course views as favored elements, as well as the way the architecture, “through its form and material palette, integrates with the landscape.”

Marmol Radziner used a bright material palette — limestone floors, lots of glass, and soaring, bleached-teak ceilings — to create a tranquil retreat for the homeowners, who travel with their beloved yellow Lab and split their time between the desert and their primary residence in Woody Creek, Colorado, near Aspen. Originally from Chicago, where they worked in the wine and spirits industry, the pair chose La Quinta for the warm winters and The Madison Club in particular for its Tom Fazio–designed golf course and low-key vibe.