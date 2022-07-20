Best Place to Refresh Your Wardrobe

Some people make looking cool look easy. People like Shawn and Analisa Holoubek, owners of Elizabeth & Prince, a boutique with locations in La Quinta, Palm Desert, and Palm Springs that draws inspiration from its namesake shopping district in New York. The Holoubeks fuse urban flair with the desert lifestyle, offering colorful and casual dresses from Devotion Twins and Raquel Allegra, tops and blouses by Ulla Johnson and V de Vinster, and accessories by Jérôme Dreyfuss and Caleen Cordero. Men can find Oxfords by Gitman Vintage, resortwear by Hecho and Palmiers Du Mal, tees and tanks from MadeWorn, and urban and outdoor looks from Stampd.

Best Place to Score Vintage Jewelry

The rainbow of throwback Bakelite jewelry and floral brooches at Dazzles lives up to the store’s name. There are racks on racks of the costume stuff — and in a world where reproduction Bakelite reigns, the pieces here are authentic and collectible. The vintage treasure trove recently relocated from Palm Springs to The Atrium in Rancho Mirage, which has become somewhat of a hub for artisan wares and kitschy antiques. Dazzles also stocks Tiki-themed items, funky glass barware, and retro furnishings, but the mountain of brightly colored resin jewelry unabashedly steals the show. — Emily Chavous Foster

