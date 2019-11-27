Curated Cool

111 East
STYLE
It’s an understatement to say that Analisa and Shawn Holoubek have an eye for style. The pair cut their teeth in the fashion industry in New York City, where Shawn worked as a photographer, before putting down roots in the desert and opening the first outpost of their perennially hip boutique, Elizabeth & Prince, in La Quinta in 2007.
“We were inspired by the diversity and quality of boutiques in New York City, [and] we felt there was a void here in the desert,” Analisa says. Instead of offering swinging 1960s silhouettes or pieces only fit for poolside lounging, they stock their shelves with a decidedly urban flair. Thoughtfully arranged racks full of casual-cool Apiece Apart separates, coveted Re/Done jeans, and bohemian-glam Ulla Johnson dresses call to mind the Manhattan streets where the now-series of boutiques (they opened in Palm Desert in 2012 and in Palm Springs in 2016) draw their names.
That said, none of the pieces looks out of place in the desert. It’s a carefully curated vibe that comes from the couple’s obsession with keeping their fingers on the pulse. “We wanted to represent the innovative and creative talent of emerging designers,” Analisa says. And when filtered through the dusty glamour of the Coachella Valley, that cutting-edge spirit never comes off as cold or unattainable.
This season, the Holoubeks are particularly excited about print. “If you’re afraid of print, brace yourself,” Analisa laughs. “Bold, vibrant prints are going to be everywhere through spring. And animal prints — including leopard, snake, and tiger — are stronger than ever.” As for color, they are partial to a pop of unexpected lavender. “It’s my favorite color of all time,” Analisa says, “and it will be the statement color for winter and spring.”
But despite their love for innovation and trend-led design, Elizabeth & Prince’s founders also source pieces you’ll wear for years to come. “We see ourselves as travelers and wanderers who crave authenticity. We are always guided by quality, timelessness, and nature.”
With that in mind, Palm Springs Life asked the Holoubeks to reveal the accessories they’ll be leaning on this season to keep these trends feeling grounded in reality. Here, they share the travel-friendly scarves, wear-everywhere sneakers, and day-to-night jewels that will carry you from the desert to the city and back again.
“We wanted to represent the innovative and creative talent of emerging designers,” Analisa says. And when filtered through the dusty glamour of the Coachella Valley, that cutting-edge spirit never comes off as cold or unattainable.
Matta
“Matta was one of our first introductions into the world of traditional handwoven, hand-dyed textiles,” Shawn says. Helmed by designer Christina Gritti, the New York-based brand produces airy, lightweight pieces that look right at home against the shadows of the San Jacinto and Santa Rosa mountains. (Think breezy Ikat caftans, Indian block-printed blouses, and hand-woven hoodies.) For winter, their top pick is the Dupatta shawl, available in a cotton-silk blend and luxe baby-soft cashmere ($195–$839). Produced in India, artisans take several days to hand-weave each piece and attach each of the hand-tied tassels. “It’s a perfect example of the exquisite beauty of this craft,” Shawn says. “It comes in myriad colors every season, and I never get on a plane without one.” The soft brown style shown here will pair perfectly with any animal print.
Golden Goose
Shawn says the Venetian brand “is one of our go-tos for accessories.” And for good reason, as the label’s luxurious yet laid-back sneakers have been a firm favorite with the fashion crowd for almost 20 years. This season, the Elizabeth & Prince team favors the Superstar style ($480). “These handmade sneakers are modern with a vintage feel,” he explains. With distressed rubber soles and black leather stars (the brand’s signature motif), Shawn notes that “they are great when worn with skirts or dresses.”
Matta’s hand-woven Dupatta shawl and Golden Goose’s handmade Superstar sneakers.
Elizabeth Cole
Though statement jewelry is a popular choice during the holidays, Analisa and Shawn say they “always love having high-quality costume jewelry in our shops.” One of their favorite designers is Stephanie Owen’s Los Angeles-based line Elizabeth Cole (named for her sister). “Her designs are colorful, playful statement pieces that add a bit of glam to any look,” Shawn says. This year, the Holoubeks were particularly drawn to the brand’s Ellen earrings ($198), which feature a statement-making mix of classically cut Swarovski crystals and gold-plated Art Deco-inspired stars that cascade down from the ear. They will look equally good styled with a cocktail dress to ring in the New Year under the desert sky as they will worn with a laid-back white T-shirt and jeans after Jan. 1.
All available at Elizabeth & Prince boutiques in La Quinta, Palm Desert, and Palm Springs.
elizabethandprince.com.