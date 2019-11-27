Curated Cool

That said, none of the pieces looks out of place in the desert. It’s a carefully curated vibe that comes from the couple’s obsession with keeping their fingers on the pulse. “We wanted to represent the innovative and creative talent of emerging designers,” Analisa says. And when filtered through the dusty glamour of the Coachella Valley, that cutting-edge spirit never comes off as cold or unattainable.

This season, the Holoubeks are particularly excited about print. “If you’re afraid of print, brace yourself,” Analisa laughs. “Bold, vibrant prints are going to be everywhere through spring. And animal prints — including leopard, snake, and tiger — are stronger than ever.” As for color, they are partial to a pop of unexpected lavender. “It’s my favorite color of all time,” Analisa says, “and it will be the statement color for winter and spring.”

But despite their love for innovation and trend-led design, Elizabeth & Prince’s founders also source pieces you’ll wear for years to come. “We see ourselves as travelers and wanderers who crave authenticity. We are always guided by quality, timelessness, and nature.”

With that in mind, Palm Springs Life asked the Holoubeks to reveal the accessories they’ll be leaning on this season to keep these trends feeling grounded in reality. Here, they share the travel-friendly scarves, wear-everywhere sneakers, and day-to-night jewels that will carry you from the desert to the city and back again.