“For a long time, I did not want to speak about what happened to me,” Elizabeth Smart says. “I wanted to go back to being who I was, someone

who was quiet and happy to blend in. But I came to realize that even if I didn’t speak out, I was never going back to being the girl I was. So, did I want to be remembered as someone who was kidnapped? Or as a person who tried to do something about it?”

Smart was thrust into the headlines in June 2002, when she was 14 years old and abducted at knifepoint from her Salt Lake City bedroom. She was held captive in the woods for nine months, during which she was chained like an animal, starved, terrorized, forced to drink alcohol, and raped multiple times a day at the hands of self-proclaimed prophet Brian David Mitchell and his wife, Wanda Barzee.

Following Smart’s rescue in March 2003, Mitchell and Barzee were charged with aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault, and aggravated burglary. Barzee pled guilty and in

2009 was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Shockingly, she was released in September 2018 when the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole discovered they had miscalculated the time-served portion of her sentence — a move Smart called “incomprehensible.” Mitchell was convicted in 2010 of abducting Smart and received two life sentences in federal prison.

End of story? Hardly. Unfortunately, for Smart — and other victims of abuse, whether sexual or otherwise — there is no end date, no period of time, however far in the future, when their portion of

the ordeal ends. Likely, it’s at this point when one is confronted with the sort of decision Smart is talking about.

“I do think there’s a difference between ‘victim’ and ‘survivor,’ ” she says. “I think a survivor is someone who lives, who moves forward, while a victim is someone who is still working on that transition from simply being to actually living.”