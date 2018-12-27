Elizabeth Smart, who has gone from an abducted 14-year-old that suffered unspeakable abuse to wife, mother and nationally recognized leader and advocate for issues related to child abuse, will conduct an on-stage conversation with NBC West Coast Today Show Anchor and Host of Access Hollywood Natalie Morales as the headliner at the 2019 Champion Honors Luncheon that benefits the Barbara Sinatra Children’s Center Foundation and the Barbara Sinatra Children’s Center.

The luncheon will be held at 11:30 a.m. Jan. 22 at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa in Palm Desert.

“I am extremely honored to have been selected as the Champion Honoree at the Barbara Sinatra Center’s Annual Champion Honors Luncheon,” said Smart. “The Barbara Sinatra Center has impacted the lives of so many children, and I am thrilled to be a part of this event to support the continued growth and efforts of this incredible organization.”

Smart follows last year’s honoree Simone Biles, who rose from neglect and abuse as a child to become an Olympic gold medal champion. Biles also suffered sexual abuse at the hands of USA Gymnastics physician Larry Nassar.