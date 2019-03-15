What do you feel helped you get through your darkest moments?

Probably the love of my parents, and my brother and sister, and my few close friends. At some point, you have reach down inside and do whatever you have to do to get through what you are going through, and understand you are not the only one going through something like this. It’s putting one foot in front of the other and sometimes, not just doing it one day at a time, but sometimes one hour at a time. I’m not talking about not drinking, but living life in search of some inner peace.

You wanted to address these issues because …

Initially, I was outed and it wasn’t my decision to go public with my alcohol addiction. Somebody leaked it to the press when I was in rehab and it was absolutely devastating. I had to issue a statement—from rehab. It was terrible. Everybody should have the opportunity to go through the darkest time of their life without having it splashed all over the pages of newspapers. Once I got out of rehab and started recovery from the disease, and it is a disease, I realized that the whole time I was suffering, I thought I was alone. I thought, “Maybe if I tell my story, maybe they’ll realize they are not alone.” And honestly, I wrote the book and there’s a six-month gap between the time you turn it in and it’s published and I’d wake up and think, “Oh my God, I’m calling the publisher and tell them to ‘stop the presses.’ I’m grateful I didn’t do that.”

Do you feel you have a lot of courage?

That’s funny. I feel I have courage at times and at times, I need more of it. I’m just another human being in the slog of life trying to make the best decisions and trust all will be well. We are all in that boat together. And you know, I don’t know if I would have written my book if I hadn’t been outed in rehab. I guess the lesson there is that what seems like a terrible, horrible, awful, dark thing, can be a blessing in disguise. I turned that “betrayal” of being outed into something good.

If there is one thing you could leave people with here, what would it be?

That even in your darkest moments, when you really feel like you need to hunker down and hide, that’s when you need to reach out. There is great beauty and relief and reward of the sharing your human experience.

