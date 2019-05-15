Pain, Shame, and Triumph

It’s interesting isn’t it—when we’re confronted with things about ourselves like that? And you’ve spoken out about being spiritual as well as mental health issues. Why has that been important to you?

There’s a lot of icky-ness that comes with it unfortunately, but the reason I spoke out about it was because I know that if I’ve felt that way in my life, then there had to be somebody out there who was, or is right now, feeling that way. I happen to have this platform and I just wanted to tell people that it was OK—that it can be normal and that there is a way out of it.

Your experience was pretty public, right?

I had a pretty public spiral, yes. Not as public as a lot of other things in this day and age of paparazzi, but I was open with what I had to do. I wanted to explain what I was going through. Talking about mental health was my way of showing people that it does get better. Just like your dream of whatever job you want, your dream of happiness and being OK within yourself also takes a lot of work. It’s not easy. But the payoff is great and it does come. The response I got was really loving, beautiful, and warm. I know some people wouldn’t want to talk about it, but I am not embarrassed by it.

What do you love most about performing, singing, creating?

There’s this thing that happens in the show, and not with every song, but when I close my eyes, I go somewhere else. It’s a happy release for me that I can’t get somewhere else. Sometimes, I get it in the studio. I feel like it’s a closeness to something else and something greater. The fact that I get to do this as a job and career is amazing.

What do you feel is your greatest strength?

I have a lot of love to give and it does not seem to ever run out.

What do you feel is your greatest challenge or weakness?

Probably that I have so much love that never seems to runs out. [Laughs] I’m so open … and sometimes to people who may not be deserving. It’s a double-edge sword.