White, Sparkly Teeth Are Not the Only Sign of a Healthy Mouth

Your gums are a barrier that helps prevent inflammation that may damage your body. In fact, gum disease has been linked to health problems such as diabetes, heart attack, stroke, osteoporosis and dementia.

Health is a state of complete physical, mental and social well-being complete with absence of disease and/or inflammation. Periodontal health is defined as a state of freedom from inflammatory gum disease. Ellie Kheirkhani-Love D.D.S., M.S.D., now in her second decade specializing in periodontics and dental implant surgery, is at the forefront of dentistry at her facility in the Rancho Mirage Medical Center. She has embraced advances in technology to achieve a balance of minimally invasive to maximally effective surgical treatments.

While Dr. Love performs some of the most sophisticated procedures in modern dentistry, her practice’s main goal is to put patients at ease in a nonthreatening environment where they can be comfortable sharing their challenges, fears, and desires to achieve good dental health. “Our dedication to surgical and nonsurgical innovation and excellence is surpassed only by our commitment to patient comfort and satisfaction.” Patients spend a generous amount of time getting a thorough dental exam combined with 3D X-Ray and digital scan, to be able to receive customized treatment plans.