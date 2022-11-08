The pancakes were great, too. In fact, the diner-style restaurant still uses Walt’s original batter recipe — rumor has it, he purchased the fluffy-pancake formula for $1,000 and kept it locked away in a safe. Over the years, the menu expanded with lunch and dinner items, and in 1966, Elmer’s Restaurant began franchising. In addition to winning local best breakfast awards, the Palm Springs location has been recognized by Yelp as one of the “Top 50 Brunch Spots in the United States.”

Known for Walt Elmer’s famous buttermilk pancakes and the Classic German Pancake, which is “almost as big as Crater Lake,” the menu features Northwest flavors and favorites such as Oregon-grown marionberry syrup, Tillamook cheese, and sausages from Portland-based Zenner’s Sausage Company.