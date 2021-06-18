Celebrating Smaller

There’s more than one obvious reason elopements and micro weddings have become all the rage in recent years. Complicated family dynamics, travel challenges, the potential cost of a bigger bash, and a desire for more privacy have contributed to making it completely copacetic (and increasingly stylish) to trim that guest list down to a nub.

It appears that elopements and “micro weddings” are here to stay, and hotels and planners are on board.

Four new event lawns were unveiled as part of the recent multimillion-dollar renovation at Hyatt Regency Indian Wells Resort & Spa, accommodating 20 to 600 guests. The property’s An Intimate Affair package for up to 20 includes a custom menu, libations, Champagne toast, cake, florals, ceremony and reception set up, and a newlyweds’ poolside cabana for the day after. Other hotels, such as Kimpton Rowan Palm Springs, have rolled out a “virtual vows” option to include everyone via live-stream.

Even the most minimalist parties deserve fresh ideas and expert coordination of all the details. Three planners share the insights they’ve been offering their clients.