George and Robert Alexander made an indelible mark on the landscape of Palm Springs with the hundreds of stylish and affordable midcentury modern homes built by the Alexander Construction Company. The houses were primarily designed by legendary architect William Krisel, who Robert Alexander and his wife, Helene, commissioned to design their own home in the Vista Las Palmas neighborhood.
The Alexanders moved into the house in 1960 and its unusual, futuristic layout — it was designed with four circular living areas that are stacked across three levels with walls of glass overlooking the pool terrace — soon caught the attention of Look magazine. The publication featured the property in a centerfold in their September 1962 issue, dubbing it “The House of Tomorrow.”
The name stuck, but a major brush with celebrity has given that moniker a run for its money. In 1966, Elvis Presley signed a one-year lease on the home, and on May 1, 1967 he and Priscilla started their honeymoon there. (Their daughter, Lisa Marie, was born nine months later.) Soon, “The House of Tomorrow” was also—and forever—known as “The Elvis Honeymoon Hideaway.”
The suspended fireplace, rock wall, and terrazzo flooring are just a few of the property's original features.
Just this week, Scott Histed, Luxe Director at Bennion Deville Homes, announced that the house is for sale at $2,695,000. The home, one of the most photographed and architecturally significant properties in Palm Springs, hits the market when the desert celebrates its architectural heritage during Modernism Week Fall Preview, Oct. 18-21.
“Nearly every original element is intact—the suspended fireplace and kitchen exhaust hood, the terrazzo flooring and pool decking, all of the rock walls both interior and exterior, and many of the original fixtures,” he says. “The house is substantially in the same condition as when it was first constructed.”
Histed also notes that one of the most unusual architectural elements is the round bedroom at the front of the residence. “This type of architecture was very avant-garde and gave a true meaning to ‘post and beam’ construction,” he says. The circular motif continues throughout the 5,000-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bathroom residence with iconic details such as curved stone walls and a circular kitchen island.
The backyard features a large saltwater pool surrounded by original terrazzo decking.
Outdoors, you’ll find lush landscaping and the original hardscaping including a walkway/stepping stones (circular, of course) that cross over a water feature on the way to the front door. “The [saltwater] pool is massive and is surround by original terrazzo decking,” adds Histed. “There are stellar views and there’s the potential to build a guest house on the separately offered parcel that adjoins the property on the west side.”
Listing price: $2,695,000
1350 Ladera Circle
For more information, contact Scott Histed, Bennion Devllie Homes, 760-864-1200, scotthisted@bdhomes.com
The original hardscaping includes stepping stones that cross over a water feature and lead to the front door.