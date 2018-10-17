Just this week, Scott Histed, Luxe Director at Bennion Deville Homes, announced that the house is for sale at $2,695,000. The home, one of the most photographed and architecturally significant properties in Palm Springs, hits the market when the desert celebrates its architectural heritage during Modernism Week Fall Preview, Oct. 18-21.

“Nearly every original element is intact—the suspended fireplace and kitchen exhaust hood, the terrazzo flooring and pool decking, all of the rock walls both interior and exterior, and many of the original fixtures,” he says. “The house is substantially in the same condition as when it was first constructed.”

Histed also notes that one of the most unusual architectural elements is the round bedroom at the front of the residence. “This type of architecture was very avant-garde and gave a true meaning to ‘post and beam’ construction,” he says. The circular motif continues throughout the 5,000-square-foot, five-bedroom, five-bathroom residence with iconic details such as curved stone walls and a circular kitchen island.