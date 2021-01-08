The House Where Elvis Lived

An assortment of Elvis Presley memorabilia will be auctioned Jan. 16 as part of the sale of the “House of Tomorrow”, also known as the honeymoon home of Elvis and Priscilla Presley in Palm Springs during the late 1960s.

The home sold in December 2020 for $2.6 million, ending six years of being listed.

The home located in the Vista Las Palmas neighborhood is one of the most photographed and architecturally significant properties in Palm Springs. It was built in the early 1960s for Robert and Helene Alexander of the influential Alexander Construction Company and midcentury architect William Krisel. Originally known as the Alexander Estate, the house was a pioneering architectural masterpiece, and was featured in a 1962 edition of Look Magazine as the “House of Tomorrow”.