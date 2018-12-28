To be sure, Emilio Estevez knows how to captivate an audience. His previous directorial works (Bobby, The Way), tackled social, moral, and spiritual dilemmas with depth and grace. With The Public, which screens at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Jan. 5, the filmmaker goes a bit deeper.

Estevez wrote, directed and stars in the film, which is also rooted in real-life events, this time based on the 2007 Los Angeles Times article, “Written off: A librarian’s days among the homeless.” Penned by Chip Ward, a former Salt Lake City librarian, that article delved into how the nation’s libraries have become the de facto daytime shelters for the homeless.

Initially meant as a follow-up ensemble piece to Bobby, Estevez’s soul-stirring take on the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy, The Public takes place in a Cincinnati public library on the coldest night of the year where a sudden sit-in triggers emotional and moral questions.

“I wondered what would it look like if the homeless, the patrons, and the mentally ill decided that they weren’t going to leave the library at closing time,” Estevez says. “And what would that look like in today’s climate, and how that could be twisted and turned by law enforcement and media to look like something that it wasn’t, which, at its core, was asking for some symptomatic relief to survive particularly brutal cold spell.”

Jacob Vargas, Gabrielle Union, Taylor Schilling, Jeffrey Wright, Christian Slater, Jena Malone, Alec Baldwin, Michael K. Williams, Che “Rhymefest” Smith, Richard T. Jones, Lee Ki-hong, Spencer Garrett, Michael Hall, and Bryant Bentley comprise the ensemble cast, alongside Estevez who portrays a librarian in the outing.

The filmmaker, whose celebrity initially soared in the ’80s with box office hits like Breakfast Club and St. Elmo’s Fire, will be in attendance when The Public screens at PSIFF in partnership with Palm Springs Speaks: A Speaker Series. He shares more with Palm Springs Life.